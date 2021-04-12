Mize gets 1st win; Tigers beat Astros 6-2 in Hinch's return KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 11:24 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Casey Mize tossed seven scoreless innings for his first career win and fellow rookie Akil Baddoo homered again as the Detroit Tigers got a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night in manager A.J. Hinch’s first trip to Houston since he was fired for the team’s sign-stealing scheme.
Renato Núñez and Grayson Greiner also homered as the Tigers jumped on Zack Greinke (1-1) for six runs to snap a four-game skid.