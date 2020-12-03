https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Mitchell-leads-Rhode-Island-past-Seton-Hall-76-63-15771307.php
Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Seton Hall 76-63
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Rhode Island to a 76-63 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
Fatts Russell had 17 points for Rhode Island (3-2). Jeremy Sheppard added 14 points. Ishmael Leggett had 11 points.
Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-2). Jared Rhoden added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
View Comments