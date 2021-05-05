Mitch Moreland 2-run homer backs pitching gem by Cole Irvin JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 12:13 a.m.
1 of12 Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (18) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored Jed Lowrie (8) during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie hits a two-run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Kay pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Oakland Athletics' Cole Irvin (19) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie, right, throws to first base after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, bottom, at second base on a double play hit into by Santiago Espinal during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien throws out Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson at first base during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, top, throws to first base after forcing Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (18) out at second base on a double play hit into by Vimael Machin during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Irvin (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over eight scoreless innings in his first start against the Blue Jays, walking off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 2,970 after his final inning. He struck out eight in his previous outing against the Rays and has 29 Ks over his last 25 1/3 innings.