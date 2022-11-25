Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while running for 138 yards and another score, and Missouri's defense stuffed Arkansas when it mattered in the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to become bowl-eligible with a 29-27 victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday.
Cody Schrader added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC), who avenged a loss to their border rival last year and have now qualified for a bowl game in each of coach Eli Drinkwitz's first three seasons