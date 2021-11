CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more scores as Missouri State beat FCS ninth-ranked Southern Illinois 38-28 on Saturday.

The game featured three made field goals of 50-plus yards. Jose Pizano gave Missouri State a 10-7 lead on a 51-yarder and Southern Illinois kicker Nico Gualdoni tied it at 10 with a 50-yarder and added a make from 55 yards out with one second left before halftime.