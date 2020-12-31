Mississippi State beats Tulsa 28-26 in Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 4:12 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — True freshman Will Rogers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a 13-yard TD pass to lead Mississippi State past No. 22 Tulsa 28-26 on Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Jo’quavious Marks scored a rushing touchdown on the game’s first possession and Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs (4-7), who finished the season with a second straight win in a game played at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in steady rain and temperatures in the upper 30s.