Mississippi St. forces 4 turnovers to roll No. 17 Texas A&M ROBBIE FAULK, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2022
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forced No. 17 Texas A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone, and the Bulldogs took advantage in a 42-24 victory on Saturday.
Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes' critical third-quarter blocked field goal and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead. The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got no closer to 11 as MSU's defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays inside its 20.