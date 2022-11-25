Mississippi 74, Siena 62

Stormo 6-12 1-2 13, Billups 3-7 5-7 11, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, McCollum 9-17 3-3 24, Platek 2-7 0-0 4, Baer 1-2 0-0 3, Gribben 1-2 0-0 2, Eley 2-6 0-0 5, Tekin 0-0 0-0 0, Kellier 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Birgisson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-12 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title