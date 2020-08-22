Minnesota-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep center field. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow right field. Whit Merrifield to third. Hunter Dozier singles to shallow right field. Nicky Lopez to second. Whit Merrifield scores. Jorge Soler homers to left field. Hunter Dozier scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to shallow infield, Ildemaro Vargas to Miguel Sano. Maikel Franco lines out to shallow left field to Ehire Adrianza. Alex Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Jeffers to Miguel Sano.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Twins 0.

Twins second. Miguel Sano walks. Eddie Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Miguel Sano out at second. Ildemaro Vargas singles to shallow center field. Eddie Rosario to third. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Franco to Ryan O'Hearn. Ildemaro Vargas to second. Eddie Rosario scores. Max Kepler called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Twins 1.

Royals fourth. Maikel Franco singles to center field. Alex Gordon singles to shallow infield. Maikel Franco to second. Adalberto Mondesi singles to shallow infield. Alex Gordon to second. Maikel Franco to third. Cam Gallagher pops out to shallow infield to Ildemaro Vargas. Whit Merrifield walks. Adalberto Mondesi to second. Alex Gordon to third. Maikel Franco scores. Nicky Lopez strikes out on a foul tip. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 5, Twins 1.

Royals seventh. Whit Merrifield singles to right field. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield out at second. Hunter Dozier homers to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Jorge Soler hit by pitch. Ryan McBroom pinch-hitting for Ryan O'Hearn. Ryan McBroom strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco lines out to deep center field to Jake Cave.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 7, Twins 1.

Twins eighth. Nelson Cruz walks. Miguel Sano doubles to left center field. Nelson Cruz to third. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas lines out to shallow right field to Hunter Dozier. Ehire Adrianza strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 7, Twins 2.