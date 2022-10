Twins third. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Jermaine Palacios singles to shallow left field. Mark Contreras doubles to left center field. Jermaine Palacios scores. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging. Carlos Correa pops out to shallow right field to Spencer Torkelson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 0.

Twins fourth. Gio Urshela walks. Gary Sanchez lines out to third base to Harold Castro. Ryan Jeffers triples. Gio Urshela scores. Gilberto Celestino strikes out swinging. Jake Cave singles to shallow center field. Ryan Jeffers scores. Jermaine Palacios strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Tigers 0.

Twins seventh. Mark Contreras walks. Jose Miranda grounds out to shallow infield, Harold Castro to Spencer Torkelson. Carlos Correa homers to left field. Mark Contreras scores. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Ryan Jeffers singles to shallow right field. Gio Urshela to second. Gilberto Celestino doubles to deep right field. Ryan Jeffers to third. Gio Urshela scores. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow infield to Spencer Torkelson.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 6, Tigers 0.

Twins eighth. Jermaine Palacios singles to shallow infield. Mark Contreras reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jermaine Palacios out at second. Jose Miranda singles to left center field. Mark Contreras to second. Carlos Correa called out on strikes. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Jose Miranda to second. Mark Contreras scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 7, Tigers 0.