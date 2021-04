Twins first. Luis Arraez grounds out to shallow right field, Cesar Hernandez to Jake Bauers. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow center field, Cesar Hernandez to Jake Bauers. Byron Buxton singles to shallow left field. Nelson Cruz triples to deep right field. Byron Buxton scores. Alex Kirilloff singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Eddie Rosario to Cesar Hernandez. Nelson Cruz scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Indians 0.

Indians first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out on a foul tip. Jordan Luplow grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Willians Astudillo. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shallow right field to Willians Astudillo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Indians 1.

Indians second. Franmil Reyes homers to left field. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Andrelton Simmons to Willians Astudillo. Jake Bauers grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Arraez to Willians Astudillo. Roberto Perez strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Indians 2.

Indians third. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Willians Astudillo. Cesar Hernandez doubles to shallow right field. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez doubles to left field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Andrelton Simmons to Willians Astudillo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 3, Twins 2.

Twins fourth. Nelson Cruz singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Andres Gimenez. Alex Kirilloff strikes out swinging. Willians Astudillo singles to right center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Jake Cave doubles to deep left center field. Willians Astudillo to third. Mitch Garver reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Cave to third. Willians Astudillo out at home. Andrelton Simmons reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Mitch Garver out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Twins 3, Indians 3.

Indians sixth. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow right field, Willians Astudillo to Kenta Maeda. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Willians Astudillo. Franmil Reyes homers to left field. Josh Naylor doubles to deep left center field. Jake Bauers doubles to deep right field. Josh Naylor scores. Roberto Perez strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 5, Twins 3.

Twins eighth. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shortstop, Jose Ramirez to Jake Bauers. Byron Buxton homers to left field. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 5, Twins 4.

Indians eighth. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Josh Naylor hit by pitch. Jake Bauers walks. Josh Naylor to second. Roberto Perez strikes out swinging. Andres Gimenez walks. Jake Bauers to second. Josh Naylor to third. Cesar Hernandez walks. Andres Gimenez to second. Jake Bauers to third. Josh Naylor scores. Jordan Luplow hit by pitch. Cesar Hernandez to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Jake Bauers scores. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Indians 7, Twins 4.