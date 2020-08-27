Minnesota-Cleveland Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler homers to right field. Jorge Polanco walks. Nelson Cruz grounds out to third base. Jorge Polanco out at second. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to right field. Eddie Rosario out at third.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Indians 0.

Twins second. Luis Arraez lines out to left field to Greg Allen. Miguel Sano doubles to deep left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to center field. Miguel Sano scores. Alex Avila strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Indians 0.

Indians third. Delino DeShields singles to shallow left field. Cesar Hernandez walks. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Delino DeShields scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow right field to Miguel Sano. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes grounds out to third base, Marwin Gonzalez to Miguel Sano.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Twins 2.

Twins seventh. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for LaMonte Wade Jr.. Ehire Adrianza doubles to deep center field. Alex Avila flies out to deep center field to Tyler Naquin. Ehire Adrianza to third. Jake Cave singles to shallow right field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shortstop. Jake Cave out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Indians 3.

Indians eighth. Carlos Santana singles to right center field. Franmil Reyes walks. Carlos Santana to second. Tyler Naquin doubles. Franmil Reyes to third. Carlos Santana scores. Greg Allen out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Marwin Gonzalez. Franmil Reyes scores. Roberto Perez hit by pitch. Delino DeShields flies out to deep right field to Marwin Gonzalez. Tyler Naquin to third. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Roberto Perez to second. Tyler Naquin scores. Jose Ramirez walks. Cesar Hernandez to second. Roberto Perez to third. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Indians 6, Twins 3.