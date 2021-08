Twins first. Max Kepler called out on strikes. Brent Rooker grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Reds 0.

Reds third. Shogo Akiyama singles to left center field. Luis Castillo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Charlie Barnes to Nick Gordon. Shogo Akiyama to second. Jonathan India strikes out swinging. Jesse Winker walks. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Jesse Winker to second. Shogo Akiyama scores. Joey Votto doubles to deep left center field. Kyle Farmer scores. Jesse Winker scores. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Joey Votto scores. Eugenio Suarez lines out to shallow infield to Nick Gordon.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Twins 1.

Reds fourth. Aristides Aquino flies out to center field to Max Kepler. Shogo Akiyama walks. Luis Castillo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Luis Arraez to Nick Gordon. Shogo Akiyama to second. Jonathan India singles to left field. Shogo Akiyama scores. Jesse Winker pops out to shallow left field to Luis Arraez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 5, Twins 1.

Reds seventh. Kyle Farmer lines out to deep right field to Trevor Larnach. Joey Votto pops out to Miguel Sano. Tyler Stephenson homers to center field. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 6, Twins 1.

Twins eighth. Jorge Polanco walks. Luis Arraez walks. Jorge Polanco to second. Miguel Sano doubles to deep right field. Luis Arraez to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Trevor Larnach doubles. Miguel Sano scores. Luis Arraez scores. Nick Gordon grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. Trevor Larnach to third. Ryan Jeffers singles to left field. Trevor Larnach scores. Josh Donaldson pinch-hitting for Beau Burrows. Josh Donaldson called out on strikes. Max Kepler doubles. Ryan Jeffers to third. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 6, Twins 5.