Minnesota 92, Dallas 64

Mabrey 1-11 0-0 3, Thornton 0-1 3-4 3, Harrison 0-3 6-6 6, Harris 0-3 3-3 3, Ogunbowale 5-12 4-4 16, Kuier 1-3 3-8 5, Collier 0-2 4-4 4, McCowan 4-5 0-0 8, Burton 4-9 1-1 11, Dickey 2-10 1-2 5. Totals 17-59 25-32 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended