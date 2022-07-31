Skip to main content
Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

Powers 2-7 4-4 8, Shepard 2-5 1-2 5, Fowles 8-9 0-1 16, Jefferson 9-14 2-4 22, McBride 3-5 7-7 15, Achonwa 2-6 2-3 6, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Milic 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Banham 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 31-57 16-21 84.

LOS ANGELES (77)

N.Ogwumike 9-18 3-3 23, Samuelson 4-14 0-0 10, C.Ogwumike 3-7 1-2 7, Sykes 5-17 4-4 15, Toliver 1-5 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Canada 3-9 1-1 7, Carter 4-10 2-2 10, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-83 11-12 77.

Minnesota 26 26 17 15 84
Los Angeles 22 21 12 22 77

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-11 (McBride 2-2, Banham 2-3, Jefferson 2-4, Allen 0-1, Carleton 0-1), Los Angeles 6-25 (N.Ogwumike 2-5, Samuelson 2-9, Toliver 1-4, Sykes 1-5, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Canada 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Shepard 10), Los Angeles 29 (C.Ogwumike 6). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Jefferson, Powers 4), Los Angeles 20 (Canada 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Los Angeles 16. A_6,857 (18,997)

