Skip to main content
Sports

Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54

Grisby 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 3-8 0-3 6, Higgins 2-8 0-0 4, Moreno 2-6 0-0 6, Wilcox 4-10 0-0 8, Clarke 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 3-9 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 4-5 0-0 10, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-2 2-2 6, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-7 54.

MINNESOTA (2-0)

Garcia 4-9 3-5 11, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Cooper 3-8 1-1 8, Ramberg 1-2 1-3 3, Henley 5-8 4-4 16, Samuels 3-4 0-1 8, Payne 5-5 2-2 12, Ola-Joseph 5-8 2-3 12, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 13-19 72.

Halftime_Minnesota 37-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 5-20 (Quartlebaum 2-2, Moreno 2-4, Clarke 1-2, Grisby 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Higgins 0-2, Harris 0-3, Wilcox 0-4), Minnesota 5-15 (Samuels 2-3, Henley 2-5, Cooper 1-3, Garcia 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 25 (Harris 10), Minnesota 33 (Garcia, Payne 8). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 10 (Wilcox 3), Minnesota 14 (Cooper 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 16, Minnesota 12.

More for you
Written By