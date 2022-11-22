Minnesota 62, Cal Baptist 61, OT

Wade 1-2 0-0 2, Ta.Armstrong 8-19 1-1 22, Tr.Armstrong 1-5 0-0 3, Quintana 4-9 0-0 9, Battin 2-4 2-2 6, Goodrick 3-10 1-4 7, Nottage 1-2 0-0 3, Tchoukuiengo 1-2 0-1 3, Ighoefe 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 4-8 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title