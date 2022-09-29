Minnesota 5, Dallas 2

|Minnesota
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Penalties_Baddock, MIN (Slashing), 2:32; Dellandrea, DAL (Interference), 5:33; Rosburg, DAL (Fighting), 7:55; Baddock, MIN (Fighting), 7:55; Minnesota bench, served by Chaffee (Interference), 7:55; Baddock, MIN (Misconduct), 7:55; Benn, DAL (Tripping), 13:22; Benn, DAL (Cross Checking), 13:22; Bourque, DAL (Interference), 15:26.