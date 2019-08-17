https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Minnesota-4-Texas-3-14340647.php
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
|Minnesota
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|2
|Garver c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arraez lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sanó 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|200
|—
|4
|Texas
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
E_Odor (11). DP_Minnesota 2, Texas 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Texas 8. 2B_Adrianza (6), Mazara 2 (27), Choo (26), Kiner-Falefa (9). HR_Kepler (33), Schoop (17).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Duffey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dyson W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers H,10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo S,3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Minor L,11-7
|7
|8
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Odorizzi.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:12. A_24,742 (49,115).
