Sports

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Oakland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 9 4
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0
Neuse 2b 4 1 1 0 Miranda dh 4 1 1 1
Murphy c 4 2 2 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 1 2
Brown 1b-lf 3 0 2 2 Sánchez c 4 1 1 0
Pinder dh 4 0 1 1 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0
K.Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 1
Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 Lewis ss 3 0 1 0
McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 Kirilloff 1b 3 1 1 0
Bthancourt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Celestino cf 3 0 3 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Pache cf 4 0 0 0
Oakland 102 000 000 3
Minnesota 013 000 00x 4

E_Bethancourt (1), Polanco (2). DP_Oakland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Murphy (8), Sánchez (7), Miranda (2), Celestino (3). SB_Brown (2), Polanco (1). SF_Urshela (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jefferies L,1-5 5 7 4 4 0 3
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Acevedo 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Paddack 2 1-3 5 3 3 0 4
Stashak W,3-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Thielbar H,2 1 0 0 0 1 3
J.Smith H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Duffey H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán S,4-5 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Paddack.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:19. A_14,295 (38,544).

