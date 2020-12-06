Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT

Jacksonville 9 0 7 8 0 — 24 Minnesota 0 6 13 5 3 — 27

First Quarter

Jac_Shenault 28 pass from Glennon (kick failed), 12:33. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:27. Key Play: Glennon 24 pass to O'Shaughnessy. Jacksonville 6, Minnesota 0.

Jac_FG McLaughlin 22, 6:04. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 5:07. Key Plays: Glennon 6 pass to Eifert on 3rd-and-2; Glennon 34 pass to C.Johnson. Jacksonville 9, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 2:50. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Dantzler 0 interception return to Minnesota 22; Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 11 pass to Cook; Cousins 10 run; Cousins 12 pass to Thielen; Cousins 20 pass to Cook. Jacksonville 9, Minnesota 6.

Third Quarter

Jac_Schobert 43 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 14:50. Jacksonville 16, Minnesota 6.

Min_Ham 12 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:08. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:42. Key Plays: Cousins 10 pass to Cook; Cousins 11 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-10; Cousins 11 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 40 pass to Jefferson. Jacksonville 16, Minnesota 13.

Min_Jefferson 20 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:27. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cook 10 run; J.Jones 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Cousins 12 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-9; Barcoo 18-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Minnesota 19, Jacksonville 16.

Fourth Quarter

Min_safety, 14:11. Drive: 3 plays, -2 yards, 00:44. Minnesota 21, Jacksonville 16.

Min_FG Bailey 48, 3:50. Drive: 5 plays, 14 yards, 1:39. Key Play: Cousins 11 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 24, Jacksonville 16.

Jac_J.Robinson 1 run (C.Johnson pass from Glennon), 1:08. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:42. Key Plays: Glennon 10 pass to Eifert; Glennon 22 pass to Chark on 3rd-and-6; Glennon 21 pass to C.Johnson. Jacksonville 24, Minnesota 24.

First Overtime

Min_FG Bailey 23, 1:49. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 5:24. Key Plays: H.Smith 0 interception return to Jacksonville 46; Cousins 10 pass to Conklin; Cook 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 6 run on 3rd-and-3. Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24.

Jac Min FIRST DOWNS 20 30 Rushing 5 10 Passing 15 17 Penalty 0 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-13 7-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 390 420 Total Plays 69 85 Avg Gain 5.7 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 124 145 Rushes 25 38 Avg per rush 5.0 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 266 275 Sacked-Yds lost 2-14 4-30 Gross-Yds passing 280 305 Completed-Att. 28-42 28-43 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.0 5.9 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-5-3 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 5-51.6 7-47.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 56 84 Punt Returns 3-13 3-21 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-63 Interceptions 1-43 2-0 PENALTIES-Yds 10-83 6-41 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:38 37:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 18-78, Shenault 2-30, Glennon 3-9, Ogunbowale 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 32-120, Cousins 3-12, Abdullah 2-11, Jefferson 1-2.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Glennon 28-42-2-280. Minnesota, Cousins 28-43-1-305.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Eifert 6-45, J.Robinson 6-30, Johnson 4-66, O'Shaughnessy 4-41, Shenault 3-38, Chark 2-41, Conley 2-12, Cole 1-7. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-121, Thielen 8-75, Cook 6-59, Beebe 2-10, Abdullah 1-18, Ham 1-12, Conklin 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Jacksonville, Cole 3-13. Minnesota, Osborn 3-21.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Jacksonville, None. Minnesota, Abdullah 2-49, Osborn 1-14.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Jacksonville, Herndon 8-1-0, J.Jones 7-3-0, Jack 6-5-0, Schobert 5-7-1, Barcoo 5-0-0, Wilson 3-2-0, Smoot 3-1-2, Mabin 3-0-0, Giles-Harris 2-3-0, Reid 2-1-0, Scott 2-1-0, Ekuale 2-0-1, Costin 1-4-0, Chaisson 1-1-0, Lynch 1-0-0, Gotsis 0-1-0. Minnesota, Wilson 4-7-0, H.Smith 4-2-.5, Dye 4-0-0, Davis 3-8-0, Gladney 3-2-0, Dantzler 3-1-0, Boyd 2-4-0, Harris 2-3-0, Hand 2-1-0, Brailford 2-0-0, C.Jones 2-0-0, Mata'afa 1-2-.5, Yarbrough 1-2-0, Odenigbo 1-1-1, J.Johnson 0-2-0, Stephen 0-2-0, Watts 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Jacksonville, Schobert 1-43. Minnesota, Dantzler 1-0, H.Smith 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, McLaughlin 62. Minnesota, Bailey 51.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Alan Eck, HL Tripp Sutter, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tra Blake, SJ Mearl Robinson, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Matt Sumstine.