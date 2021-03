First Period_None. Penalties_Hunt, MIN (High Sticking), 10:33; Sturm, MIN (Holding), 16:29.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 6, 5:17. 2, Minnesota, Suter 1 (Hartman, Spurgeon), 16:21 (pp). Penalties_Larsson, ANA (Interference), 5:56; Larsson, ANA (Hooking), 12:39; Fowler, ANA (Delay of Game), 15:25.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Bjugstad 5 (Soucy, Sturm), 3:42. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:46.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 10-6-9_25. Minnesota 5-11-7_23.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 3-6-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 7-5-1 (25-24).

A_0 (18,064). T_2:24.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Galloway.