Minnesota 19, Chicago 13
|Minnesota
|7
|0
|6
|6
|—
|19
|Chicago
|3
|3
|7
|0
|—
|13
Min_Thielen 17 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 6:29. Drive: 6 plays, 41 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: H.Smith 8 interception return to Chicago 41; Cousins 12 pass to Beebe on 3rd-and-5.
Chi_FG Santos 23, :32. Drive: 14 plays, 70 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Foles 24 pass to Robinson; Foles 9 pass to Patterson on 3rd-and-7.
Chi_FG Santos 42, :49. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 1:02. Key Plays: Mack 33 interception return to Minnesota 45; Foles 21 pass to A.Miller.
Chi_Patterson 104 kickoff return (Santos kick), 14:46. Drive: 0 plays, 0 yards, 00:14.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 10:50. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 00:54.
Min_FG Bailey 43, 1:52. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Cousins 54 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-11; Cousins 7 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-10.
Min_Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 10:06. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Cook 13 run; Cousins 22 pass to Rudolph; Cousins 14 pass to Jefferson.
A_0.
___
|Min
|Chi
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|10
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-15
|2-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|385
|149
|Total Plays
|70
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|99
|41
|Rushes
|33
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.0
|2.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|286
|108
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-6
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|292
|124
|Completed-Att.
|25-36
|16-31
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.7
|3.3
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-2
|4-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-41.6
|5-44.2
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|8
|219
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-44
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-142
|Interceptions
|1-8
|1-33
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-35
|1-5
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:50
|24:10
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 30-96, Mattison 2-4, Cousins 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Patterson 12-30, Pierce 3-9, Foles 1-2, Nall 1-0.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-36-1-292. Chicago, Foles 15-26-1-106, Bray 1-5-0-18.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 8-135, Rudolph 4-63, Thielen 4-43, Cook 4-16, Beebe 2-16, Conklin 2-11, Ham 1-8. Chicago, Robinson 6-43, A.Miller 2-28, Patterson 2-19, L.Miller 2-6, Mooney 2-3, Nall 1-18, Kmet 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Osborn 1-0. Chicago, A.Miller 2-44, Dw.Harris 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, None. Chicago, Patterson 2-135, De.Harris 1-7.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Wilson 5-2-1, Harris 4-1-0, Gladney 4-0-0, C.Jones 3-0-0, Watts 3-0-0, Boyd 2-2-0, Kendricks 2-1-0, Wonnum 2-0-1, Mata'afa 2-0-0, Stephen 1-1-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Dye 0-2-0, Odenigbo 0-1-0. Chicago, Smith 8-6-1, Trevathan 7-1-0, Jackson 6-1-0, Johnson 5-0-0, Urban 3-3-0, Hicks 3-1-0, Mingo 3-0-0, Ta.Gipson 2-1-0, Mack 2-1-0, Skrine 2-1-0, Nichols 1-3-0, Edwards 1-1-0, Fuller 1-0-0, Vaughters 0-2-0, McCullers 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, H.Smith 1-8. Chicago, Mack 1-33.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Steven Woods, HL Kent Payne, LJ Thomas Eaton, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ John Jenkins, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Jimmy Oldham.