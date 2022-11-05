Minnesota 129, Houston 117

Gordon 4-9 1-2 11, Martin Jr. 6-8 2-3 17, Sengun 8-9 1-3 17, Green 6-16 5-7 21, Porter Jr. 3-12 5-5 13, Eason 6-8 3-5 17, Garuba 2-4 3-4 7, Marjanovic 0-1 1-2 1, Christopher 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 3-7 0-0 9, Nix 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 21-31 117.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title