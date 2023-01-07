Minnesota 128, L.A. Clippers 115

Mann 3-10 3-4 10, Morris Sr. 5-11 0-0 12, Zubac 4-8 1-2 9, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Kennard 4-8 2-2 11, Covington 3-7 5-6 12, Coffey 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 5-10 4-8 14, Boston Jr. 3-5 1-1 8, Powell 9-14 0-1 21, Preston 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 6-12 2-3 14. Totals 44-100 18-27 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title