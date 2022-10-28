Minnesota 111, L.A. Lakers 102

Brown Jr. 4-10 0-0 12, James 10-24 7-8 28, Jones 1-4 1-2 3, Beverley 2-4 2-2 6, Walker IV 3-10 0-0 6, Gabriel 3-6 2-2 8, Nunn 4-9 0-1 9, Reaves 4-5 2-2 12, Westbrook 6-17 5-10 18. Totals 37-89 19-27 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title