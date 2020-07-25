https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Milwaukee-Team-Stax-15433872.php
Milwaukee Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.100
|.100
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Arcia
|1.000
|1.000
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Braun
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cain
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|7
|Knebel
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wahl
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|0
|1
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Feyereisen
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
