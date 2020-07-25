Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .100 .100 30 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 1
Arcia 1.000 1.000 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hiura .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Sogard .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yelich .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Braun .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cain .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
García .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Narváez .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Smoak .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 1 3.38 1 1 0 8.0 5 3 3 2 1 7
Knebel 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 1
Wahl 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Woodruff 0 1 3.60 1 1 0 5.0 4 2 2 1 1 5
Feyereisen 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 1