Brewers second. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow infield. Rowdy Tellez walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Hunter Renfroe reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Rowdy Tellez out at second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes. Tyrone Taylor doubles to right center field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base, Eric Hosmer to Nick Martinez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Padres 0.

Padres fifth. Robinson Cano grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Adrian Houser. Luke Voit singles to right field. Trent Grisham doubles to left field. Luke Voit to third. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Trent Grisham to third. Luke Voit scores. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Padres 1.

Padres seventh. Wil Myers doubles to center field. Robinson Cano grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Wil Myers to third. Luke Voit walks. Trent Grisham singles to shallow infield. Jose Azocar to second. Wil Myers scores. Jorge Alfaro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trent Grisham out at second. Jose Azocar to third. Jake Cronenworth walks. Jorge Alfaro to second. Manny Machado flies out to left center field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 2, Padres 2.

Padres tenth. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Manny Machado to third. Eric Hosmer is intentionally walked. Wil Myers is intentionally walked. Ha-Seong Kim lines out to shallow infield to Luis Urias. Jose Azocar singles to center field. Wil Myers to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Manny Machado scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 3, Brewers 2.