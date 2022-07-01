Milwaukee-Pittsburgh Runs

Brewers second. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow center field. Kolten Wong doubles to deep center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Luis Urias homers to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez pops out to shortstop to Oneil Cruz. Keston Hiura homers to center field. Jonathan Davis walks. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Yelich out at second. Jonathan Davis to third. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Willy Adames scores. Jonathan Davis scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Tucupita Marcano to Josh VanMeter.

7 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 7, Pirates 0.

Brewers fourth. Keston Hiura grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Josh VanMeter. Jonathan Davis grounds out to shortstop, Oneil Cruz to Josh VanMeter. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames singles to shortstop. Christian Yelich to second. Rowdy Tellez doubles to right field. Willy Adames scores. Christian Yelich scores. Andrew McCutchen pops out to shallow center field to Tucupita Marcano.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 9, Pirates 0.

Pirates sixth. Ke'Bryan Hayes walks. Bryan Reynolds lines out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Bligh Madris doubles to deep center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Bligh Madris to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Daniel Vogelbach lines out to shallow infield to Corbin Burnes. Josh VanMeter grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 9, Pirates 1.

Brewers eighth. Luis Urias doubles to deep left field. Omar Narvaez walks. Keston Hiura singles to shallow infield. Omar Narvaez to second. Luis Urias to third. Keston Hiura to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Luis Urias scores. Jonathan Davis walks. Christian Yelich singles to first base. Jonathan Davis to second. Keston Hiura to third. Omar Narvaez scores. Willy Adames homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Jonathan Davis scores. Keston Hiura scores. Rowdy Tellez reaches on error. Fielding error by Oneil Cruz. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow center field. Rowdy Tellez to second. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Kolten Wong. Mike Brosseau doubles to left center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Rowdy Tellez scores. Luis Urias walks. Omar Narvaez lines out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Jonathan Davis flies out to center field to Jack Suwinski.

8 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 17, Pirates 1.

Pirates eighth. Hoy Park walks. Bligh Madris strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach singles to shallow left field. Hoy Park to third. Josh VanMeter walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Oneil Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Josh VanMeter out at second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Hoy Park scores. Jack Suwinski strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 17, Pirates 2.

Brewers ninth. Victor Caratini homers to right field. Willy Adames pops out to shortstop to Oneil Cruz. Tyrone Taylor singles to shallow right field. Andrew McCutchen doubles to deep left field. Tyrone Taylor to third. Mike Brosseau grounds out to shallow infield, Hoy Park to Daniel Vogelbach. Tyrone Taylor scores. Luis Urias pops out to shallow infield to Oneil Cruz.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 19, Pirates 2.