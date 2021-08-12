Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Brewers second. Eduardo Escobar triples. Luis Urias doubles to deep center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Jace Peterson homers to center field. Luis Urias scores. Manny Pina singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to shallow right field. Manny Pina to second. Brandon Woodruff out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Kyle Hendricks to David Bote. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Manny Pina to third. Kolten Wong hit by pitch. Willy Adames singles to shallow center field. Kolten Wong to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Manny Pina scores. Christian Yelich flies out to deep left center field to Ian Happ. Kolten Wong to third. Eduardo Escobar pops out to shallow center field to Matt Duffy.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Cubs 0.

Cubs second. David Bote walks. Andrew Romine reaches on error. David Bote to second. Fielding error by Brandon Woodruff. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Greg Deichmann called out on strikes. Kyle Hendricks walks. Andrew Romine to second. David Bote to third. Rafael Ortega walks. Kyle Hendricks to second. Andrew Romine to third. David Bote scores. Matt Duffy pops out to shallow right field to Kolten Wong.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 5, Cubs 1.

Brewers fifth. Eduardo Escobar singles to right field. Luis Urias doubles to deep left field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Jace Peterson walks. Manny Pina homers to left field. Jace Peterson scores. Luis Urias scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Andrew Romine to Patrick Wisdom. Hunter Strickland strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Andrew Romine to Patrick Wisdom.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 9, Cubs 1.

Brewers sixth. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich singles to third base. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging. Luis Urias doubles to deep left field. Christian Yelich to third. Jace Peterson singles to shallow center field. Luis Urias scores. Christian Yelich scores. Manny Pina homers to center field. Jace Peterson scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Justin Topa called out on strikes.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 13, Cubs 1.

Brewers seventh. Kolten Wong walks. Willy Adames lines out to shortstop to Andrew Romine. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Kolten Wong out at third. Eduardo Escobar singles to left field. Christian Yelich to second. Luis Urias homers to center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Christian Yelich scores. Jace Peterson singles to center field. Manny Pina pops out to second base to David Bote.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 16, Cubs 1.

Cubs seventh. Johneshwy Fargas pinch-hitting for Rafael Ortega. Johneshwy Fargas grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Eduardo Escobar. Frank Schwindel pinch-hitting for Matt Duffy. Frank Schwindel homers to left field. Patrick Wisdom homers to center field. Ian Happ called out on strikes. David Bote flies out to right field to Jace Peterson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 16, Cubs 3.

Brewers ninth. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Luis Urias homers to center field. Jace Peterson singles to shallow center field. Manny Pina flies out to deep right field to Greg Deichmann. Jackie Bradley Jr. called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 17, Cubs 3.

Cubs ninth. Johneshwy Fargas flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep right center field. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Ian Happ singles to shallow left field. Frank Schwindel to third. David Bote reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Ian Happ to third. Frank Schwindel scores. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Andrew Romine flies out to left field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 17, Cubs 4.