Milwaukee 67, Boston U. 46

Zink 0-6 0-0 0, Brittain-Watts 0-3 0-0 0, Harper 1-6 2-2 5, Tynen 1-6 0-0 2, Whyte 5-9 2-3 12, Brewster 1-4 0-0 3, Morales 2-7 2-3 6, Tate 3-8 1-2 8, Chimezie 2-4 6-8 10, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-58 13-18 46.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title