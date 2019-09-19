https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Milwaukee-5-San-Diego-1-14453882.php
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Martini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejias-Brean 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Thames ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Piña c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Torrens ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|101
|102
|00x
|—
|5
E_Hedges (11), Hiura (13). DP_San Diego 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Braun (29), Hiura (21), Grisham (6). HR_Hosmer (21), Cain (10).
|San Diego
|Lucchesi L,10-9
|4
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Ja.Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Lyles
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Peralta W,7-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pomeranz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Black
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hader S,34-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Black pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:05. A_31,687 (41,900).
