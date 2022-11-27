Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title