Milwaukee 109, N.Y. Knicks 103

Allen 4-9 2-2 11, G.Antetokounmpo 13-25 9-12 37, Lopez 2-8 4-4 9, Carter 1-2 0-0 3, Holiday 9-19 2-2 22, Portis 4-10 1-2 10, Connaughton 4-13 0-0 10, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 2-3 1-2 5, Matthews 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 39-90 21-26 109.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title