Milwaukee 106, Dallas 105

G.Antetokounmpo 10-20 7-10 28, Middleton 6-17 5-6 19, Lopez 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 4-8 3-3 12, Holiday 6-13 2-2 17, Portis 5-11 0-0 10, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Connaughton 3-9 0-0 8, Hill 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-87 19-23 106.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title