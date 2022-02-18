Miller's OT goal leads Canucks past Sharks 5-4 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Feb. 18, 2022
1 of9 Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates goal by defenseman Kyle Burroughs against San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs, left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Travis Hamonic (27) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs, front right, scores against San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6), center, prepares to greet teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller scored with 2:21 remaining in overtime after Vancouver allowed a tying goal in the final second of regulation, giving the Canucks a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Vancouver appeared set to win it in regulation when Conor Garland scored with 5:37 remaining and then the Canucks cleared the puck out of their own zone with less than 10 seconds to go.