Middle Tennessee 81, Rice 46

Fielder 0-1 0-0 0, Evee 3-8 4-6 11, Mason 1-6 0-0 3, Olivari 2-6 1-1 5, Sheffield 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 7-8 0-1 14, Huseinovic 3-5 2-2 8, Akuchie 0-2 0-2 0, Lieppert 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-2 1-2 1, Geron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 10-16 46.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title