Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 68

Dishman 7-12 2-4 17, Bufford 3-6 0-2 7, Lawrence 8-15 2-3 21, Lenard 4-6 0-0 9, Weston 2-3 3-4 7, Porter 1-5 0-0 2, King 0-4 0-0 0, Millin 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 6, Coleman-Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 7-13 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title