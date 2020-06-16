Michigan seeks to reach 300K students about deceased doctor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is attempting to reach more than 300,00 former students, encouraging them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of sexual abuse going back decades.

The Ann Arbor school said Tuesday that it is contacting former students who were on campus from the mid-1960s through the early 2000s to ask them to call WilmerHale if they experienced abuse by the Dr. Robert E. Anderson or have information that may be relevant.

“When it completes its investigation, WilmerHale will issue a public report," the letter from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel states. “The report will include a full accounting of Anderson’s conduct, a discussion of any institutional failings that may have allowed him to harm others, and recommendations for preventing what Anderson is alleged to have done from happening ever again.

“The university will not influence or interfere with the investigation, nor will the university receive WilmerHale’s report until it is released to the public."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel previously reached out to several thousand former student-athletes who were on campus when Anderson worked as a team doctor at the school.

Anderson was employed by the university for decades until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

The university announced in February that it was investigating allegations of abuse against Anderson, and it offered counseling to anyone affected by the alleged misconduct.

The revelations at Michigan echo high-profile allegations and investigations of sexual abuse made by patients of sports doctors at other universities, including Michigan State and Ohio State.