Michigan gets first win in a month, slams Maryland 83-64 Jan. 18, 2022 Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 10:45 p.m.
1 of15 Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives on Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives on Maryland forward Qudus Wahab (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) drives on Maryland forward Simon Wright (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates his three-point basket against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) drives on Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Maryland forward Qudus Wahab (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning hug after an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) battle for a loose ball as Moussa Diabate (14) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists and Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 on Tuesday night for its first win in a month.
It was the first win for the Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big 10 Conference) since an 87-50 pasting of Southern Utah on Dec. 18. Prior to Tuesday, Michigan suffered through a three-game losing streak, had two games postponed and another canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.