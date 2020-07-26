Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .238 .300 63 6 15 3 0 1 5 6 16 1 1 1
Rojas .667 .714 6 1 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0
Anderson .333 .500 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0
Berti .333 .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Cervelli .333 .500 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cooper .286 .286 7 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Dickerson .250 .250 8 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Ramirez .143 .250 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0
Villar .143 .222 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1
Aguilar .111 .111 9 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 3 0 0 0
Díaz .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Wallach .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Sierra .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 1 4.24 2 2 1 17.0 12 9 8 5 12 13
Neidert 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.1 1 0 0 0 1 0
García 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kintzler 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1 0 1.35 1 1 0 6.2 3 2 1 1 2 7
Smith 0 0 3.00 1 1 0 3.0 1 1 1 1 6 3
Tarpley 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 0
Stanek 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 3 3 1 1 1
Vesia 0 1 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 2 2 1 1 1