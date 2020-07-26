https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Miami-Team-Stax-15435152.php
Miami Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.238
|.300
|63
|6
|15
|3
|0
|1
|5
|6
|16
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas
|.667
|.714
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.333
|.500
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berti
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cervelli
|.333
|.500
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|.143
|.250
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Villar
|.143
|.222
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Aguilar
|.111
|.111
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|4.24
|2
|2
|1
|17.0
|12
|9
|8
|5
|12
|13
|Neidert
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kintzler
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|1.35
|1
|1
|0
|6.2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Smith
|0
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Tarpley
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stanek
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vesia
|0
|1
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
