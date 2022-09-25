Miami (Ohio) tops Northwestern 17-14 with late field goal MATT CARLSON, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 4:53 a.m.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday.
It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leading the way.