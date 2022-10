Marlins third. JJ Bleday strikes out swinging. Jordan Groshans singles to shallow infield. Peyton Burdick homers to center field. Jordan Groshans scores. Jon Berti flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Charles Leblanc strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow infield. Kolten Wong called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers sixth. Rowdy Tellez singles to deep center field. Hunter Renfroe singles to left field. Rowdy Tellez to second. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Kolten Wong. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias hit by pitch. Andrew McCutchen to second. Hunter Renfroe to third. Rowdy Tellez scores. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Charles Leblanc. Luis Urias to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Hunter Renfroe scores. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Charles Leblanc.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Marlins 2.

Marlins ninth. Jon Berti walks. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging. Brian Anderson walks. Bryan De La Cruz singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Brian Anderson scores. Jon Berti scores. Fielding error by Christian Yelich. Nick Fortes flies out to deep center field to Tyrone Taylor. Miguel Rojas grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Brewers 3.