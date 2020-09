Miami-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs fifth. Victor Caratini strikes out swinging. Jason Kipnis grounds out to shallow infield to Sandy Alcantara. Ian Happ homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right center field to Matt Joyce.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Hendricks to Anthony Rizzo. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Chad Wallach singles to shallow right field. Miguel Rojas to second. Corey Dickerson homers to center field. Chad Wallach scores. Miguel Rojas scores. Starling Marte singles to center field. Jesus Aguilar homers to right field. Starling Marte scores. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper singles to left field. Matt Joyce strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Cubs 1.