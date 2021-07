Marlins first. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Isan Diaz lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Jesus Aguilar doubles to deep center field. Miguel Rojas scores. Adam Duvall flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Brian Anderson singles to right field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Lewin Diaz walks. Jorge Alfaro singles to shallow infield. Lewin Diaz to second. Brian Anderson to third. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 2, Orioles 0.

Marlins second. Magneuris Sierra flies out to left field to Austin Hays. Miguel Rojas doubles. Isan Diaz singles to right field. Miguel Rojas scores. Jesus Aguilar homers to center field. Isan Diaz scores. Adam Duvall walks. Brian Anderson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Adam Duvall out at second. Lewin Diaz strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Orioles 0.

Orioles second. DJ Stewart walks. Ramon Urias walks. DJ Stewart to second. Pedro Severino homers to center field. Ramon Urias scores. DJ Stewart scores. Maikel Franco walks. Domingo Leyba called out on strikes. Cedric Mullins pops out to Lewin Diaz. Austin Hays called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Orioles 3.

Orioles third. Trey Mancini homers to left field. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. DJ Stewart walks. Ramon Urias doubles to left center field. DJ Stewart scores. Pedro Severino strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco flies out to center field to Adam Duvall.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 5, Orioles 5.

Marlins fourth. Isan Diaz walks. Jesus Aguilar walks. Isan Diaz to second. Adam Duvall singles to left center field. Jesus Aguilar to second. Isan Diaz to third. Brian Anderson hit by pitch. Adam Duvall to second. Jesus Aguilar to third. Isan Diaz scores. Lewin Diaz grounds out to second base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Brian Anderson to second. Adam Duvall to third. Jesus Aguilar scores. Jorge Alfaro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Adam Duvall out at home. Lewis Brinson grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Ryan Mountcastle.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 7, Orioles 5.

Orioles eighth. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to deep left field to Lewis Brinson. Ryan McKenna pinch-hitting for DJ Stewart. Ryan McKenna walks. Ramon Urias doubles to deep right field. Ryan McKenna to third. Pedro Severino grounds out to shallow infield to Lewin Diaz. Ramon Urias to third. Ryan McKenna scores. Fielding error by Brian Anderson. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Ramon Urias scores. Pat Valaika pinch-hitting for Domingo Leyba. Pat Valaika grounds out to shallow left field, Brian Anderson to Lewin Diaz.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 7, Orioles 7.

Orioles ninth. Cedric Mullins walks. Austin Hays out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jorge Alfaro to Isan Diaz. Cedric Mullins to third. Trey Mancini is intentionally walked. Ryan Mountcastle is intentionally walked. Trey Mancini to second. Ryan McKenna walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Trey Mancini to third. Cedric Mullins scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 8, Marlins 7.