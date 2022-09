Marlins third. Jerar Encarnacion homers to right field. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle singles to left center field. Brian Anderson grounds out to shortstop. Joey Wendle out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 1, Braves 0.

Braves fourth. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson pops out to Jacob Stallings. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Michael Harris II singles to left field. Vaughn Grissom homers to center field. Michael Harris II scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to left field. Robbie Grossman grounds out to shallow infield to Lewin Diaz.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Marlins 1.

Braves sixth. Travis d'Arnaud hit by pitch. Michael Harris II homers to center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Vaughn Grissom walks. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right center field. Robbie Grossman to third. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Marlins 1.

Braves seventh. Austin Riley homers to left field. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow center field, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Michael Harris II grounds out to first base to Lewin Diaz. Vaughn Grissom strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Marlins 1.