Miami 88, Boston College 72

Bickerstaff 4-6 0-0 8, Ashton-Langford 8-15 2-2 19, Langford 10-13 0-0 20, Zackery 1-7 0-0 2, Aligbe 1-5 0-0 2, Post 4-7 2-2 10, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, Penha 3-5 0-3 8, McGlockton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 4-7 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title