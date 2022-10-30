Miami 31, Detroit 27

Det_Jama.Williams 7 run (Badgley kick), 12:59. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to Jama.Williams; Goff 27 pass to Raymond; Goff 14 pass to Mitchell. Detroit 7, Miami 0.

Det_Swift 7 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 5:36. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 2:31. Key Play: Goff 58 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-2. Detroit 14, Miami 0.

Mia_Waddle 5 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :50. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:46. Key Plays: Mostert kick return to Miami 20; Tagovailoa 24 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 36 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-13; Tagovailoa 12 pass to Waddle. Detroit 14, Miami 7.

Second Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 13:46. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:04. Key Plays: Goff 21 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-4; Goff 43 pass to Raymond. Detroit 21, Miami 7.

Mia_Waddle 29 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 11:30. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:16. Key Play: Tagovailoa 42 pass to Hill. Detroit 21, Miami 14.

Det_FG Badgley 42, 7:02. Drive: 12 plays, 51 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Jama.Williams 15 run; Goff 12 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-10; Goff 7 pass to Alexander on 3rd-and-10. Detroit 24, Miami 14.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 45, 2:06. Drive: 12 plays, 48 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 14 pass to Sherfield on 3rd-and-13; Tagovailoa 13 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-6; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 7 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-15. Detroit 24, Miami 17.

Det_FG Badgley 26, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 67 yards, 2:06. Key Plays: Goff 7 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-9; Moore 13 run on 4th-and-2; Goff 11 pass to Hockenson. Detroit 27, Miami 17.

Third Quarter

Mia_Ingold 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 9:11. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 20 pass to Gesicki; Tagovailoa 17 pass to Hill; Mostert 13 run; Tagovailoa 11 pass to Sherfield on 3rd-and-6. Detroit 27, Miami 24.

Mia_Gesicki 11 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :12. Drive: 9 plays, 67 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 16 pass to Waddle; Tagovailoa 18 run on 3rd-and-6. Miami 31, Detroit 27.

A_61,447.

___

Mia Det FIRST DOWNS 27 22 Rushing 8 7 Passing 18 13 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-12 4-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 476 393 Total Plays 64 57 Avg Gain 7.4 6.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 107 82 Rushes 26 19 Avg per rush 4.115 4.316 NET YARDS PASSING 369 311 Sacked-Yds lost 2-13 1-10 Gross-Yds passing 382 321 Completed-Att. 29-36 27-37 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 9.711 8.184 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-6-5 5-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 1-38.0 2-58.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 37 21 Punt Returns 2-24 1-4 Kickoff Returns 1-13 1-17 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-55 6-30 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 34:22 25:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 14-64, Tagovailoa 5-19, Edmonds 4-14, Hill 1-7, Ahmed 1-2, Ingold 1-1. Detroit, Jama.Williams 10-53, Moore 1-13, C.Reynolds 2-7, Swift 5-6, Goff 1-3.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 29-36-0-382. Detroit, Goff 27-37-0-321.

RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 12-188, Waddle 8-106, Gesicki 3-38, Sherfield 2-25, B.Sanders 2-17, Ingold 1-5, Mostert 1-3. Detroit, St. Brown 7-69, Swift 5-27, Hockenson 3-80, Raymond 3-76, Jama.Williams 3-23, J.Reynolds 2-14, Mitchell 1-14, Alexander 1-7, Wright 1-6, Goff 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, Wilson 2-24. Detroit, Raymond 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, Mostert 1-13. Detroit, Alexander 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Holland 10-2-0, Kohou 5-1-0, Baker 5-0-0, Roberts 4-4-0, Sieler 3-1-1, Davis 2-1-0, Howard 2-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Riley 1-2-0, Igbinoghene 1-0-0, Ingold 1-0-0, McKinley 1-0-0, Wilkins 1-0-0, Crossen 0-2-0, Jenkins 0-2-0, Bethel 0-1-0, Campbell 0-1-0, Ingram 0-1-0. Detroit, Oruwariye 6-2-0, W.Harris 6-0-0, Rodriguez 5-2-1, J.Hughes 5-1-1, Joseph 5-1-0, Okudah 5-0-0, Anzalone 4-3-0, Barnes 3-1-0, Parker 3-0-0, Buggs 2-0-0, Board 1-0-0, J.Okwara 1-0-0, Paschal 0-2-0, Hutchinson 0-1-0, McNeill 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. Detroit, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.