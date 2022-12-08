Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110

Batum 4-8 0-1 11, Morris Sr. 4-10 2-2 11, Zubac 3-4 3-3 9, George 10-20 4-4 29, Jackson 6-15 4-4 20, Covington 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Boston Jr. 2-5 3-3 7, Kennard 3-7 0-0 7, Wall 2-8 3-4 9. Totals 37-80 19-21 110.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title